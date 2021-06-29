

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurozone economic sentiment survey results are due from the European Commission. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 80 in June from 67.5 in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the yen and the greenback, it rose against the pound. Against the franc, it held steady.



The euro was worth 131.71 against the yen, 1.0961 against the franc, 0.8598 against the pound and 1.1903 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de