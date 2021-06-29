

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, as a rapid rise in new coronavirus cases in Europe and Asia raised fears of a slower economic recovery.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 5 points at 7,077 after closing 0.9 percent lower on Monday.



Housebuilders jumped after data from the Nationwide Building Society showed U.K. house prices grew at the fastest pace in more than sixteen years in June, largely due to the low base of comparison.



House prices grew 13.4 percent on a yearly basis in June, the biggest outturn since November, 2004. Economists had forecast prices to climb 13.7 percent after rising 10.9 percent in May.



While the strength is partly due to base effects, with June last year unusually weak due to the first lockdown, the market continues to show significant momentum, Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said.



Underlying demand is likely to remain solid in the near term as the economy unlocks, Gardner said.



Persimmon advanced 1.3 percent, Taylor Wimpey added 0.6 percent and Barratt Developments rose half a percent.



Oil rig construction company Lamprell slumped 22 percent. The company has warned of liquidity constraints and funding needs after posting a narrower loss for the full year 2020.



Standard Life Aberdeen edged down slightly. The company said that its subsidiary, Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited, sold about 100.85 million shares in HDFC Life on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.



Energy services provider Hunting Plc declined 1.5 percent after issuing a pre-close trading update ahead of its half-year results.



