

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) announced the purchase of 270 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft. It is largest order in airline's history and biggest by a single carrier in a decade, the airline said in statement on Tuesday. United expects to create about 25,000 unionized jobs by 2026 as a result of adding the new aircraft.



The 'United Next' plan includes addition of 200 Boeing 737 MAX and 70 Airbus A321neo as well as plans to retrofit 100% of remaining mainline, narrow-body fleet.



The new aircraft order includes 50 737 MAX 8s, 150 737 MAX 10s and 70 A321neos. The airline expects to fly the first 737 MAX 8 with the signature interior this summer and to begin flying the 737 MAX 10 and the Airbus A321neo in early 2023.



The new aircraft order will replace older, smaller mainline jets and at least 200 single-class regional jets.



When combined with the airline's current order book, United expects to add more than 500 new aircraft including about one new plane every three days in 2023 alone.



United expects it will have on average 53 premium seats per North American departure by 2026, an increase of about 75% over 2019.



The airline expects to drive more than $30 billion in traveler spending when flying United and contribute an estimated $50 billion annually towards the U.S. economy by 2026.



United expects to resume its full schedule of flights out of Newark by November 2021 when the FAA slot waiver period ends.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOEING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de