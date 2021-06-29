

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - J.P. Morgan (JPM) announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire financial technology company OpenInvest, that helps financial professionals customize and report on values-based investments. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



OpenInvest will retain its own brand and be integrated into J.P. Morgan's Private Bank and Wealth Management client offerings.



Backed by capital from Andreessen Horowitz, Y Combinator, QED, and others, OpenInvest was founded in 2015 with a core focus on helping advisors unlock the true impact of their clients' investments.



This announcement follows J.P. Morgan Asset Management's recent acquisition of 55ip, a leading financial technology company focused on delivering tax-smart investment strategies through model portfolios.



Over time, J.P. Morgan will leverage OpenInvest's ESG capabilities with 55ip's tax-smart investment strategies to deliver customized solutions to Private Bank and Wealth Management clients that are values-aligned and tax-efficient.



