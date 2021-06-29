

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment increased in June, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The economic sentiment index increased to 107.0 in June from 103.1 in May.



Among components, the industrial confidence index rose to 10.0 in June from 0.3 in the prior month.



The morale index for the construction sector increased to -18.5 and that for retail trade grew to 20.0.



The services confidence indicator rose to 25.0 in June from 27.3 in the previous month.



The consumer confidence index improved to -18.4 in June from -21.1 in the preceding month.



