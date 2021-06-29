

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its 2021 Virtual Investor Day later in the day on Tuesday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021. The company also initiated earnings outlook for the full-year 2022, in line with analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.67 to $8.27 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.75 to $8.35 per share.



On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.09 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Sempra is also announcing its full-year 2022 earnings guidance in a range of $8.10 to $8.70 per share. The street is looking for earnings of $8.48 per share for fiscal 2022.



Sempra has also refreshed its brand to create better alignment with the company's North American infrastructure strategy, including removing 'Energy' from its wordmark.



Sempra's new brand name will be effective with the New York Stock Exchange on July 2, 2021. The legal name of the company will continue to be Sempra Energy, doing business as Sempra. The company's common stock will continue trading under the ticker symbol 'SRE.'



