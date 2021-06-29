

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) said that its novel oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, fostamatinib, has been selected for a National Institutes of Health or NIH ACTIV-4 or Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.



The ACTIV-4 Host Tissue trial is a large, multi-site trial funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the NIH and coordinated by Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).



The trial is evaluating treatments, including fostamatinib, that aim to protect and heal host tissues in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Fostamatinib will be the fourth arm of ACTIV-4 Host Tissue trial.



The study follows a recently completed NHLBI/NIH-sponsored Phase 2 study (NCT04579393), with positive topline results, that evaluated fostamatinib in hospitalized adults with COVID-19. The study met its primary endpoint of safety and showed broad and consistent improvement in numerous efficacy endpoints including mortality, ordinal scale assessment, and number of days in the ICU.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de