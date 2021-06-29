

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's unemployment rate rose marginally in the first quarter, data released by the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.



The ILO jobless rate rose slightly to 8.1 percent in the first quarter from 8 percent in the fourth quarter.



The rate was 0.3 points above its previous year level earlier and returned to its level at the end of 2019, before the health crisis.



In the first quarter, the unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 rose to 20.9 percent from 19.7 percent in the previous quarter.



At the beginning of 2021, the virtual stability in the unemployment rate was the result of both the stability of the employment rate and persistent withdrawal behavior from the labor market, due to the crisis and the ongoing sanitary restrictions, the Insee said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de