BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK) confirmed that it is interested in acquiring the block of shares amounting to 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA held by the founding family.



Discussions are at a very early stage. Currently, it cannot be foreseen whether a transaction will occur, Knorr-Bremse said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

