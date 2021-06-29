

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) announced Tuesday the launch of the first-ever private brand analog insulin, which will revolutionize the access and affordability to diabetes care by offering customers a significant price savings without compromising quality.



Available exclusively through Walmart's private ReliOn brand, the new offering includes analog insulin vials at $72.88 and FlexPen at $85.88. These products will save customers between 58% and 75% off the cash price of branded analog insulin products, which translates to a savings of up to $101 per branded vial or $251 per package of branded FlexPens.



The new private label ReliOn NovoLog Insulin (insulin aspart) injection, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, is available in Walmart pharmacies this week, and Sam's Club pharmacies in mid-July across the U.S., against prescription.



ReliOn NovoLog is a rapid-acting insulin analog used to control high blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes.



Walmart is a destination for affordable diabetes resources, including blood glucose monitors, lancets and other diabetes management essentials in the ReliOn portfolio.



The ReliOn NovoLog analog insulin offering adds to Walmart's history of introducing innovative solutions that increase access to quality and affordable health care resources.



