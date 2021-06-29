

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Enel X, the advanced energy services arm of Italian electricity and gas company Enel S.P.A (ENLAY.PK, EN) , announced Tuesday it is working with biotechnology company Biogen Inc. (BIIB) to electrify its employee commercial fleet.



As a member of the Climate Group's EV100, a global initiative of companies accelerating the global transition to electric vehicles (EVs), Biogen is committed to transitioning its global fleet of over 1,000 vehicles to EVs by 2025.



Electrifying Biogen's fleet of over 1,000 electric vehicles around the world will represent emissions reductions of at least 7,000 pounds CO2 per EV per year.



This collaboration with Enel X advances on Biogen's Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives initiative to go fossil fuel free by 2040 and improve public health by advancing global targets for climate change and air pollution reduction.



After achieving carbon neutrality in 2014, Biogen was the first Fortune 500 company to commit to fully decarbonize its operations by 2040 as part of Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives, its $250 million initiative to eliminate emissions and improve public health.



Through the collaboration, Biogen will provide employees with Enel X JuiceBox smart home charging stations, offering employees the convenience to charge company EVs at home, where more than 80% of EV charging typically takes place.



Enel X is providing Biogen with a turnkey fleet management solution, including JuiceBox smart charging stations and JuiceNet Fleet IoT software to manage the electric fleet through optimized charging times, and remote access control for station monitoring, as well as real-time monitoring and reporting.



Additionally, Biogen is providing its take-home fleet drivers with Enel X's JuiceEco, to match the energy consumed by each EV during charging with carbon-free electricity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIOGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de