

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has once again landed in trouble in India after the company showed an incorrect map of the country. The social networking giant were forced to remove the wrong map from its website after a backlash.



The map displayed in the 'Tweep Life' section of Twitter's website showed the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region, including the Ladakh, outside India. The disputed region is claimed by both India and Pakistan.



Twitter India Chief Manish Maheshwari was reportedly booked by the Uttar Pradesh police after a case was registered at the Khurja Nagar police station in Bulandshahr on the complaint of a local Hindu group leader. Twitter could face financial penalties, seven years in jail for its officials and could even be blocked under Section 69A of IT rules, according to reports.



Twitter has created similar controversy in the past as well. Previously, it had shown Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a part of China.



'Twitter is confirming by its actions the apprehensions expressed widely in the last few months about its bias towards Indian interests and sensitivities. Twitter's mischievous representation of Indian Map is strongly condemned. Twitter has to follow law of land..!' tweeted P Muralidhar Rao, a politician from the ruling party of the country.



The latest issues comes amid strained relations between Twitter and the country's government over the company compliance with India's new IT rules.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

