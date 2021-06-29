

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - American retail giant, Walmart (WLMT) announced on Tuesday the Vriddhi Care support, an extension of the Vriddhi project that has been helping the micro, small, and medium enterprises since the start of the pandemic. The project has been assisting the MSMEs in the country since the start of the lockdown by assisting them to access free marketplaces or getting into new marketplaces through Flipkart and Walmart channels.



The Vriddhi Care extension of the project is supposed to support the enterprises, their family and employees with telephonic healthcare services. Nidhi Munjal, Vice President, International Partnership Services at Walmart, said, ' Vriddhi Cares is designed to provide easy access to trusted healthcare and business advice so that MSMEs are equipped to help their families, workforce, and communities get through this tough time.'



Swasti, a partner of Walmart is providing the service where the MSMEs will have the access to doctors, nurses, and other important healthcare facilities. The service is available in English, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil at present. Apart from the telecare service, Vriddhi Care also provides different on-demand Webinars, covered by experts on how to manage workforce protection and other important topics.



Expanding on the importance of the Vriddhi platform in helping the enterprises to gain access to the technology, Jagjeet Harode, the Head of Marketplace at Flipkart said, ' Vriddhi's aim to help MSMEs prosper has never been more important and we are honored to travel this journey together with India's diverse MSME community.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALMART-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de