

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant General Motors Co. (GM) said on Tuesday that it is calling back around 380,000 SUVs in the U.S to correct a suspension problem, which may lead to the vehicles getting swayed at highway speeds.



As per GM, if a loose toe link is present, it can make a vehicle drift on the highway or allow water into the threads on the adjuster. A point to note would be that these SUVs are being recalled for the second time in a row.



GM decided on the recall after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation last year. The recall covers 2010 through 2016 Cadillac SRX and 2011 and 2012 Saab 9-4X SUVs. GM once owned Saab and manufactured its vehicles.



General Motors has revealed in government documents that the rear suspension toe link adjuster may not have been tightened properly in the SUV, which could lead to a loose toe link. The toe link is highly important as it keeps the rear suspension stable and keeps the tires on the ground.



The company has asked car owners to not use their vehicles if they observe certain dashboard warning lights or feel that the steering is not functioning properly. Car dealers will begin replacing the adjustable toe link at company costs and owners will be notified from August 9.



The first time the SUVs were recalled for the same issue was September 2014. Following accidents, which lead to people getting hurt on the highways, the government investigation into this matter was reopened.



