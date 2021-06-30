

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that it has declared force majeure on customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa due to an escalation in the security situation at the operations. The security issue reportedly came due to the fatal shooting of a senior manager a month ago.



Therefore the company has decided to cease operations until the safety and security position improves.



Rio Tinto said it continues to offer its full support to the investigating authorities.



All mining and smelting operations at Richards Bay Minerals have been halted until further notice.



The Zulti South project has remained on full suspension since the security and community issues in 2019.



