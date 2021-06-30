

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allentown, Pennsylvania -based Bazzini LLC is recalling certain Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups as they may contain peanut protein, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves the product in three lot codes, and the sell by date codes are APR 05 2022, APR 06 2022, and APR 07 2022. The affected product comes in a 1.4 ounce package and was distributed across the United States.



The label states that the product 'May contain traces of ... peanut,', still the company has removed all potentially affected product from sale following reports of allergic reactions.



The agency noted that people who have an allergy or very severe sensitivity to peanuts may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.



The company urged consumers who have these products to return them to the Trader Joe's location where they were purchased for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery in May recalled specific lots of select Sara Lee, Chef Pierre and Devonshire pecan pies and Fayetteville, Arkansas -based Natural Way recalled its 16 ounce jars of original almond butter, both for undeclared peanut.



Prineville, Oregon-based Creative Foods Inc. in mid April called back Bueno Coffee Substitute Creamy Hazelnut, which contains undeclared peanut and hazelnut; and Bueno Coffee Substitute Pecan Praline, which contains undeclared peanut and barley that has gluten.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de