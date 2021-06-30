

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK revised quarterly national accounts for the first quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm 1.5 percent sequential fall.



The pound traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While it rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 152.99 against the yen, 1.3849 against the greenback, 0.8593 against the euro and 1.2764 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



