

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L), on Wednesday, announced the continuation of its share buyback programme.



The company noted that it has entered into arrangements with Societe Generale to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH's behalf for a consideration of up to $300 million. The Buyback would commence on June 30, 2021, and would end no later than October 1, 2021.



As per the terms of the Buyback, ordinary shares would be repurchased on Euronext Dublin. CRH has entered into non-discretionary instructions with Societe Generale, acting as principal, to conduct the Buyback on CRH's behalf and to make trading decisions under the Buyback independently of CRH in accordance with certain pre-set parameters.



The purpose of the Buyback is to reduce the share capital of CRH and it would be conducted within the limitations of the authority granted at CRH's AGM on 29 April 2021 to repurchase up to 10% of the company's ordinary shares in issue, CRH stated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CRH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de