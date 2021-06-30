

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L), on Wednesday, reported preliminary results for the year ended May 1, 2021, and said it sees a positive outlook as its 'bus, coach and tram services play a critical role in tackling climate change, delivering economic recovery, and ensuring healthier and more connected communities.'



The company reported full-year statutory earnings of 6.1p per share compared to 6.4p per share last year.



Statutory profit before taxation from continuing operations amounted to £24.7 million compared to £40.6 million last year. Earnings from continuing operations declined to 6.1p per share from the previous year's 6.7p per share.



Full-year adjusted profit before taxation was £17.0 million versus £90.9 million reported a year ago. Earnings per share was 2.7p compared to 13.5p earned last year.



Revenue for the fiscal year 2021 totaled £928.2 million compared to £1.42 billion generated in the previous year.



Martin Griffiths, Stagecoach Group Chief Executive, said, '...We are confident that there is a strong and positive future for public transport as we carefully follow the roadmap out of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is difficult to reliably forecast the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to see good long-term prospects for the business...'



