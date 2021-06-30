

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.55 am ET Wednesday, Germany's unemployment data is due from the Federal Labor Agency. Economists forecast the jobless rate to fall to 5.9 percent in June from 6 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback, it rose against the pound and the franc. Against the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 131.52 against the yen, 1.0971 against the franc, 0.8603 against the pound and 1.1899 against the greenback as of 3:50 am ET.



