

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook has launched a newsletter subscription service called Bulletin, which offers contents from independent writers across different categories.



The new independent writing platform is created on a separate website to enable creators to grow their audience in ways that are not exclusively dependent on the Facebook platform.



Bulletin offers exclusive content through subscription to the creators' publications easily and securely with Facebook Pay. Readers can also find a lot of free content.



The new platform offers tools for journalists to write and send newsletters they can share across the web and on Facebook. Its features complement other new Facebook creator products such as podcasts and live audio.



Bulletin articles and podcasts can be found on individual creator publication pages, Facebook News Feed, and within the News section of Facebook.



According to Facebook, 'independent creators' for Bulletin are individual journalists or subject matter experts who are not contractually bound to write exclusively for a platform or publisher. The creators vary from writers and academics to industry experts and public figures.



The platform is primarily launching with US creators, and there are only 2 non-US creators at launch. However, the Bulletin website will be available worldwide, and the company plans to include more international creators after beta program launch.



Some of the writers are said to be New Yorker writer Malcolm Gladwell, author Mitch Albom, and organizational psychologist Adam Grant.



The social media giant stated that Bulletin creators' payments will be easily and securely processed using Facebook Pay, and the company will not take a cut of the revenue from these creators at launch. Each Bulletin creator can choose their own prices for subscriptions.



In a conference call with reporters, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said, 'The goal here is to support millions of people doing creative work. More and more independent writers are discovering ways to use their voice and make money through other avenues, similar to the ones we're introducing here.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

