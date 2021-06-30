

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $416.8 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $625.7 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.0% to $4.52 billion from $5.02 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $4.52 Bln vs. $5.02 Bln last year.



