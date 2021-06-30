

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Wednesday announced that it appointed John Drabik, Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of the company as Executive Vice President and CFO, effective October 1, 2021.



Timothy W. Gorman, who is retiring from the post of Executive Vice President and CFO, is expected to remain with the company in an advisory capacity through December 31, 2021 for ensuring a smooth transition.



'John has been an important part of our leadership team and finance organization for nearly two decades, and has considerable financial and operational expertise and familiarity with Energizer's business,' said Mark S. LaVigne, President and CEO.



