

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Constellation Brands Inc (STZ):



-Earnings: -$908.1 million in Q1 vs. -$177.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.31 in Q1 vs. -$0.86 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $457.1 million or $2.33 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.32 per share -Revenue: $2.19 billion in Q1 vs. $2.13 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $3.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CONSTELLATION BRANDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de