

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation remained stable in June, preliminary estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices increased 1.3 percent yearly in June, same as seen in May. Economists had forecast a rise of 1.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in June. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.



The core inflation rose to 0.3 percent in June from 0.2 percent in May.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, grew to 1.3 percent in June from 1.2 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 1.4 percent.



The HICP rose 0.2 percent monthly in June. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices increased 8.0 percent annually in May, following a 6.8 percent rise in April.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.0 percent in May, after a 1.3 percent increase in the previous month.



