

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are languishing in negative territory Wednesday afternoon with investors reacting to the latest batch of economic data from the continent and looking ahead to U.S. jobs report for clues about Fed's likely policy stance.



Worries about the economic impact of surging coronavirus infection of the delta variant and the resultant curbs on travel in several countries appear to be prompting traders to lighten commitments. It is also feared that more countries will likely impose stricter restrictions on movements.



The pan European Stoxx 600 is down 0.41%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is lower by 0.44%, Germany's DAX is sliding 0.71% and France's CAC 40 is down 0.51%. Switzerland's SMI is declining 0.25%.



Ocado Group, Prudential, Taylor Wimpey, Standard Life, Aviva, Homeserve and Fresnillo are among the major losers in the UK market. These stocks are currently trailing their previous closing levels by 1.4 to 2.7%.



In France, Valeo is declining nearly 4% and Air France-KLM is down by about 3%. Renault, Schneider Electric, Societe Generale, LVMH, ArcelorMittal, Kerring and Michelin are also down sharply, while Sodexo, Essilor and Airbus Group are gaining 1 to 1.6%.



In the German market, Deutsche Bank, Daimler, Lufthansa, Continental, Volkswagen, BMW, HeidelbergCement, Infineon Technologies, Deutsche Post and RWE are down 1 to 2.5%.



In economic news, revised data from the Office for National Statistics revealed that U.K.'s first-quarter gross domestic product dropped 1.6% sequentially instead of 1.5% fall estimated previously. GDP was up 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.



The level of GDP is now 8.8% below pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2019. On a yearly basis, the economy contracted by an unrevised 6.1%.



Data from the British Retail Consortium showed UK shop prices continued to fall in June, sliding 0.7% year-on-year, after easing 0.6% in May.



Germany's unemployment decreased more than expected in June, data from the Federal Labor Agency revealed. The number of people out of work declined 38,000 in June from the previous month, much bigger than the expected fall of 20,000.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.9% in June, in line with expectations, the data showed.



The euro area inflation came in at 1.9% in June, as expected, down from 2% in the previous month, according to preliminary data from Eurostat. The inflation rate had exceeded the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to' 2% in May.



French consumer price inflation rose to 1.5% in June from 1.4% a month earlier, according to the provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee. The rate was expected to remain unchanged at 1.5%.



Meanwhile, a leading indicator of the turning points in Switzerland's economy fell unexpectedly in June, but the reading remained strong signaling a outlook.



The Swiss Economic Barometer dropped to 133.4 from 143.7 in May, which was revised from 143.2, survey results from the Zürich-based think tank KOF showed Wednesday. Economists had forecast a higher score of 144.7 for June.



