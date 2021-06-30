

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - St. Louis, Missouri-based Manna Pro Products, LLC is recalling a single lot of Flock Party Quack Snacks (poultry treat) as it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, a bacterium, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Flock Party Quack Snacks with a Best By date of 12/2023, packaged in 1.68 pound bags. The bags are magenta and light blue in color and made of plastic.



The affected product was distributed beginning February 2, 2021 at retail stores throughout the United States.



The recall was initiated after Manna Pro Products was informed by the State of West Virginia of a positive Salmonella spp. result in a routine surveillance sample of Flock Party Quack Snacks.



The distribution of the affected product has been suspended while Manna Pro continues its investigation as to the source of the contamination.



Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illnesses in humans and animals.



Salmonella can affect animals eating the product contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and can spread to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially without proper hand washing.



Salmonella's symptoms in humans include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after exposure to the organism. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.



Customers who purchased Flock Party Quack Snacks with a Best By date of 12/2023 are urged to throw the product away, and contact Manna Pro for a full refund.



In similar recalls citing potential contamination with Salmonella, Freshpet Inc. in June called back a single lot of Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food.



J. M. Smucker Co. in April announced a recall of two lots of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food, and Midwestern Pet Foods in late March called back certain dog and cat food brands for the same concerns.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de