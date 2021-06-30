

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is launching the International Collection bands for Apple Watch, featuring limited-edition Sport Loop bands of 22 nations.



According to the technology major, the New Sport Loop bands and matching watch faces feature bold, colorful designs of these nations to help athletes and fans celebrate their competitive spirit and love towards their country.



The International Collection Sport Loop bands are soft, breathable, and lightweight. Each band features a matching downloadable Stripes watch face showcasing color combinations that customers can use to personalize their Apple Watch. The Stripes watch face is available on Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch SE, and later.



The countries that the bands represent include Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the US.



The collection is now available at apple.com and in the Apple Store app with fast, free delivery, and at select Apple Store locations globally. The International Collection Apple Watch Sport Loop bands are available in 40mm and 44mm sizes for $49.



The band packaging includes App Clip functionality downloadable with the matching country's Stripes Apple Watch face.



In addition, customers can download any of the 22 watch faces from apple.com and also use Face Sharing to share with other Apple Watch users.



In May, Apple had launched a new Apple Watch Pride Edition band and dynamic watch face, including Braided Solo Loop and Nike Sport Loop.



