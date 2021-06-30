

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) said it will offer buy-one, get-one free entrees in-restaurant on July 6 from 3pm to close at participating U.S. locations, as part of the national month Of action for vaccinations.



Fans can get the offer by saying 'Friends BOGO' when paying at participating restaurants. The offer will support the White House's ongoing initiative to get more Americans vaccinated this summer, Chipotle Mexican said in a statement.



Guests can round up their change to the next highest dollar amount starting July 1 through July 14 to support Folds of Honor, which funds $5,000 college scholarships to families of America's fallen and disabled service-members.



Folds of Honor has awarded 29,000 total scholarships in all 50 states since its founding in 2007 by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, an Iraq War Veteran. The program's scholarships primarily go to high school seniors across the country.



