

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Journey Medical Corp., a partner company of biopharmaceutical company Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO), announced Wednesday an agreement with India-based pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) for the collaborative development and commercialization of the DFD-29 program (Minocycline Modified Release Capsules 40 mg) for the treatment of rosacea.



Journey Medical has acquired global commercialization rights including the U.S. and Europe, except that Dr. Reddy's has retained certain rights to the program in select markets including Brazil, Russia, India and China.



Through this collaboration, the parties will work together to complete the development of DFD-29. Dr. Reddy's will provide development support including the monitoring of two Phase 3 clinical trials.



A Phase 2 study in Germany was completed which assessed the efficacy, safety and tolerability of DFD-29 for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea over 16 weeks.



Rosacea is a chronic, relapsing, diverse skin condition that most commonly presents with symptoms such as deep facial redness, spider veins (telangiectasia) and acne-like inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules).



