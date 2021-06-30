

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk, the Chief of SpaceX and Tesla (TSLA), said in a meeting on Tuesday that Spacelink, his latest global internet program, will be available from August, a month earlier than he had earlier predicted.



In the telecom industry conference, Musk said to Mobile World Congress that the service, already in its beta testing stage, has more than 69000 users across the globe, and once finalized, it can reach 500,000 users in a matter of 12 months. The project has already launched 1700 satellites into the lower orbits and it plans to launch around 40,000 of those.



The billionaire tech entrepreneur also said that his company is looking to make more cost-effective internet terminals as SpaceX is losing money at its current price point of $1000. The service is available for $500 per rooftop system and another $99 for a monthly subscription. The investment cost for the project is going to be around $20 to $30 billion and it has already made partnerships with network providers in two countries.



'Our goal is not to go bankrupt', Musk joked, referencing the tumultuous history of the industry. 'Step No. 1 for Starlink is don't go bankrupt. If we succeed in not going bankrupt then that'll be great and we can move on from there.'



However, the program has a lot of issues that need to be fixed. While it is fast, the connection can get disrupted under extreme weather conditions. A director of Nokia, Don Joyce, who has signed up for the subscription in a remote location in Canada, mentioned the superior speed of the program but also mentioned the unreliability. He said, 'If you're in the city and you have alternatives, I wouldn't recommend it. But if you're in the country, like in the middle of nowhere and you're getting pathetic internet service, then it's definitely a competitor.'



Another issue with Starlink is heating. The system heats up during heatwaves and doesn't start until cooled. According to Musk, the company will launch a new version of the satellites next year. The company is also planning an orbital flight of the Starship rocket within a few months.



