

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said that it has appointed Brian West as its executive vice president and chief financial officer effective August 27, 2021. West succeeds Greg Smith, who previously announced his plans to retire, effective in early July.



Boeing has appointed Dave Dohnalek, currently Boeing's senior vice president and Treasurer, to the role of interim CFO until West joins the company in late August.



Brian West will report to Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun and will serve on the company's Executive Council.



Brian West has served as the chief financial officer of Refinitiv since 2018, and was previously CFO and executive vice president of Operations for Oscar Health Insurance and CFO and COO of Nielsen. Prior to Nielsen, West spent 16 years at General Electric, where he served as CFO of GE Aviation and CFO of GE Engine Services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOEING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de