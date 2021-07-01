

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer products group PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) Thursday, in its trading update ahead of preliminary results in September, said its revenues grew 7 percent, with growth across all regions, and that it expects adjusted Profit before tax to be ahead of the consensus as well as the prior year.



The Group also attributed higher revenues to growth in Baby and Beauty categories, with 11 percent hike in Must Win Brands. Overall gross margin improved, driven by positive price / mix in each of its core categories, the Group revealed.



The Group added that its current trading since the end of the financial year remains in line with management expectations.



