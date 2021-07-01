

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Software product company Micro Focus International plc. (MFGP, MCRO.L) reported Thursday that its first-half loss from continuing operations was $218.9 million, compared to last year's loss of $1.03 billion.



Loss per share were 65.09 cents, compared to loss of 308.40 cents a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share were 66.15 cents, compared to 72.10 cents last year.



Revenue dropped 2 percent to $1.43 billion from last year's $1.45 billion. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, revenue declined 4.6%



The company said the revenue performance was ahead of market expectations.



Further, the board proposed an interim dividend of 8.80 cents. The dividend will be paid on 6 August 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 23 July 2021.



Looking ahead, the company said its revenue stabilisation by the end of fiscal 2023 remains its most important business objective. To deliver against this goal, the company is targeting incremental improvements in revenue trajectory annually and continuing targeted investment in product portfolios to achieve this.



