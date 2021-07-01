

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British casino operator Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) Thursday, in its business update, revealed that its trading in the first six weeks, following the reopening of the venues, has been in line with its expectations, and that the venues are trading above cash breakeven.



The Group said it also expects trading to continue to improve, as social distancing and international travel restrictions are eased, and upon lifting of the curfew in Scotland.



The Group noted that its performance in its digital businesses in the fourth quarter is expected to be at a level between that achieved in Q2 and Q3 of this financial year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de