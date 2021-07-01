Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5PL ISIN: IE00B00MZ448 Ticker-Symbol: GN5 
Frankfurt
01.07.21
08:05 Uhr
13,372 Euro
-0,170
-1,26 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAFTON GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAFTON GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,73013,97009:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRAFTON GROUP
GRAFTON GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRAFTON GROUP PLC13,372-1,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.