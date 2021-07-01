

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Openreach has announced a special offer for its wholesale Communications Provider customers which gives them long-term price certainty on its FTTP or Fibre-to-the-Premises technology, Telecom company BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) said in a statement.



Openreach is seeking to drive widespread adoption of ultrafast, ultra-reliable full fibre broadband.



BT noted that Openreach will give pricing certainty for up to 10 years in return for this 'stop-sell' commitment.



A single national rental price will apply to the entire Openreach FTTP footprint.



The offer will be open for participation between 1st October 2021 and 30th March 2022. The long-term pricing certainty will last until 30th September 2031 and be available across the entire FTTP footprint.



BT said it is investing 15 billion pounds to build the gigabit-capable technology to 25 million UK premises by December 2026 and it's making the technology available to 43k premises every week, with more than five million homes and businesses already able to place an order.



