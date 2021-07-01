

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (SHECF.PK, SHECY.PK) announced Thursday that its Silicone Division will implement about 20 billion yen investment for its goal to achieve a reduction in the volume of greenhouse gas emissions.



The company will invest a total of 10 billion yen for the reduction in the volume of greenhouse gas emissions in its manufacturing processes.



At the Silicone Division's main manufacturing plant, the Gunma Complex, the company will reduce the greenhouse gas emission volume by 14% from current rate by further increasing the degree of self-sufficiency in its usage of electric power.



Further, 10 billion yen will be invested for the reduction in the volume of greenhouse gas emissions in customers' manufacturing processes and the increase of the company's supply capacity of products used in environmentally friendly products.



The company will strengthen supply capacity of products that contribute to the environment. These include modified silicone fluids, silicone rubber for molding, and heat-dissipation thermal interface silicone materials. The investment will be implemented at the Gunma Complex.



Shin-Etsu Chemical will further focus on strengthening efforts to reduce the company's greenhouse gas emissions. The company will also develop, produce and supply products that help facilitate the reduction of emissions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de