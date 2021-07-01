

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks or SSEN Distribution, a wholly owned subsidiary of SSE Plc (SSE.L), has proposed 4.1 billion pounds in baseline investment over the five-year period to power communities to net zero.



Of the investment, 400 million pounds will be allocated to improving service for customers and digitalising systems; 2.2 billion pounds will be invested in asset reliability and resilience, creating a foundation for net zero, and over 1 billion pounds will help accelerate net zero for communities.



SSEN aims to reduce the frequency and duration of unplanned power interruptions by 20%; facilitate the connection of an additional 1.3 million electric vehicles and 800,000 heat pumps.



