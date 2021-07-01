

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Professional services company Accenture Plc (ACN) Thursday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire Trivadis AG, an IT services provider specializing in platforms and solutions that enable highly automated provisioning and innovative use of data. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.



Switzerland -based Trivadis uses a suite of proprietary accelerators and assets to help companies advance their data platform lifecycles, automate operational tasks in databases, develop data warehouse solutions and accelerate cloud migrations.



Following the deal closure, Trivadis' more than 710 employees located across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Romania will join Accenture's Data & AI team within the Accenture Cloud First group.



Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First, said, 'Acquiring Trivadis will strengthen our ability to help clients blend data from different sources together in real-time, build agile reporting, and leverage analytics and AI to create broadly accessible customer, market and operational insights that deliver meaningful business outcomes.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

