

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area unemployment data for May. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 8 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it pulled back against the greenback, it climbed against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 131.93 against the yen, 1.0978 against the franc, 0.8588 against the pound and 1.1844 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

