

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $183.7 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $195.9 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $186.1 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.56 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $186.1 Mln. vs. $197.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.05



