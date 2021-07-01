

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA):



-Earnings: $1.20 billion in Q3 vs. -$1.71 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.38 in Q3 vs. -$1.95 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 billion or $1.38 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.17 per share -Revenue: $34.03 billion in Q3 vs. $30.36 billion in the same period last year.



