

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut announced the launch of Hawaiian Pizza Shirt to celebrate pineapple pizza, the most 'controversial' topping on a pizza according to the company.



Pizza hut, a unit of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) offers this shirt, inspired by the classic Hawaiian shirts of the 80s and 90s, to pineapple pizza admirers, who can show off love for their favorite pizza topping.



This limited edition pizza Wear features blooming pizza slices and a pineapple island and comes with a pizza-shaped pocket.



'We know that almost one in five Canadians believe Hawaiian pizza originated in Hawaii, when in fact it was developed in Ontario. We wanted to celebrate the origins of this polarizing dish the only way we know how: with more pizza,' says Amy Rozinksy, Head of Consumer Marketing, Pizza Hut Canada.



