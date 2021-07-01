

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Professional services company Accenture Plc (ACN) Thursday said it has agreed to acquire Ethica Consulting Group, an Italian provider of advanced software and professional services. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



Ethica Consulting Group comprises three affiliate companies - ICM.S, Altevie Technologies and Espedia. These companies are specialized in specific areas of SAP technology and recognized as an SAP Platinum Partner.



The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.



The company expects the acquisition to strengthen its capabilities in delivering digital transformation for clients and enabling them to develop innovative products and services using SAP cloud-based solutions.



Following the deal closure, the company's approximately 400 SAP specialists will join the Accenture SAP Business Group in Italy.



In February 2021, Accenture acquired Edenhouse, a UK-based independent SAP partner, to help UK-based companies unleash the full power of on-premise and cloud-based SAP solutions.



