

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX) said that it has transferred majority ownership of its eFinancialCareers business or eFC to eFC's management team. DHI will retain a 40% equity interest in eFC and have board representation.



DHI Group said that, starting with the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, it will report its financial results in the statements of operations excluding eFC from continuing operations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

