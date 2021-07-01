

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures are higher Thursday morning, extending gains from the previous session, as the dollar exhibits some weakness after climbing higher against most of its peers a day earlier.



Rising concerns about the spread of the dreadful delta variant of the coronavirus infection also appear to be prompting investors to seek the safe-haven commodity.



Investors are looking ahead to data on unemployment claims, due later this morning, and the crucial monthly jobs data, due Friday morning, for clues about the Federal Reserve's likely monetary policy stance.



The dollar index, which rose to 92.54 in the European session, is currently down 0.08% at 92.36.



Gold futures for August are up $5.20 or 0.31% at $1,776.80 an ounce.



Silver futures for September are gaining $0.171 at $26.365 an ounce, while Copper futures for September are down $0.0035 at $4.2855 per pound.



Data on jobless claims for the week ended June 26th is due out at 8:30 AM ET.



At 9:45 AM ET, Markit will release a report on the manufacturing activity in the U.S. for the month of June. A little later, at 10 AM ET, the ISM Manufacturing Survey report will be out.



Data on construction spending in the month of May is also due at 10 AM ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

