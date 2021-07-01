

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monahan Products, LLC, d/b/a UPPAbaby is recalling about 86,000 units of adapters included with RumbleSeats citing child fall risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall includes RumbleSeat accessory adapters designed to be used with the UPPAbaby RumbleSeat. The accessory attaches to the stroller through two plastic adapters that fit onto the stroller frame. The adapters were only included with RumbleSeat Models 0252, 0917 and 0918.



The adapters included with RumbleSeats were manufactured in China. They were sold at Juvenile specialty stores from October 2014 through July 2019 for between $180 and $200.



According to the agency, the adapters can detach, posing a fall hazard to the child in the RumbleSeat.



The Hingham, Massachusetts -based company initiated the recall after receiving 135 reports of detachments, including 77 incidents resulting in bumps, scrapes and two reports of broken noses.



Consumers who own a RumbleSeat accessory, manufactured between September 2014 and July 2019, will be provided with replacement RumbleSeat adapters.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled adapters and contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement adapters.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

