

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Professional services company Accenture (ACN) has acquired New York-based technology firm CS Technology. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



CS Technology offers a broad range of cloud infrastructure engineering capabilities with strengths in the areas of infrastructure and cloud planning, critical facilities design, data center and modern workplace technologies.



The addition of CS Technology will boost Accenture Cloud First's capabilities in infrastructure engineering. This will enhance Accenture's portfolio of cloud services aimed at helping clients take full advantage of the benefits that cloud and distributed edge computing platforms offer in order to optimize the return on their cloud investments.



The addition of CS Technology better positions Accenture Cloud First to design and execute fit-for-purpose, hybrid cloud strategies that achieve measurable business outcomes.



The acquisition of CS Technology adds more than 100 professionals to Accenture with various accreditations in cloud, workplace, project management and engineering. These extensive capabilities complement and extend Accenture's Cloud First services in support of each client's growing needs for digital, cloud and data center hosting and hybrid working environments.



