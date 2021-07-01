

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA) said that it will unify the company's US and international businesses.



Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins are each promoted to the role of President & CEO, with global oversight for their respective brand groups, MTV Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon, effective immediately.



In addition, George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS, will expand his role to include responsibility for a global content strategy across ViacomCBS' FTA networks around the world.



McCarthy, Robbins and Cheeks will continue to report to Bob Bakish, President & CEO, ViacomCBS, and work closely with Raffaele Annecchino, President & CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI). International brand leadership will be realigned under this new structure.



In addition, Dan Cohen, President of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, will add distribution of ViacomCBS International Studios content to his group's mandate, which will now oversee all ViacomCBS content licensing and distribution globally.



Barbara Zaneri assumes the title of Chief Program Acquisitions Officer for ViacomCBS, to reflect her expanded role leading all acquisitions globally across linear, streaming and pay.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VIACOMCBS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de